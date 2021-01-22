Trust Co. of Oklahoma Invests $230,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,717. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.01 and its 200 day moving average is $187.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

