Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JLL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.99. 3,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,478. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.46. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

