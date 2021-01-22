Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 1,765 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. 302,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,725,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

