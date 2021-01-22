Truist Securiti Comments on United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 703.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.