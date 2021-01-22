Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

TFC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. 202,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

