TrueFlip (TFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,312.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00065587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.00587041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.34 or 0.03964289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016351 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

