TRON Hits One Day Volume of $1.59 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001849 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.