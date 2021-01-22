Trollcoin One Day Volume Reaches $280.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 181.5% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $594,698.16 and approximately $280.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,373.24 or 0.99638806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014821 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

