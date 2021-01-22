Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. 128,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Stephens cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.81.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

