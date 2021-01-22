Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRRSF stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. Trisura Group has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $73.80.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

