TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Truist

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price increased by Truist from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TripAdvisor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP opened at $33.63 on Thursday. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189,432 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.