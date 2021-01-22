Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $117.50 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,493 shares during the period. Coca-Cola European Partners accounts for about 11.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.49% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $117,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,697,000 after acquiring an additional 233,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,860,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,225,000 after acquiring an additional 158,103 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,156,000 after acquiring an additional 735,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,044,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.07.

Shares of CCEP stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,006. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

