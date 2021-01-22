Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Acquires 22,419 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 3.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of IHS Markit worth $36,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,500. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,729. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

