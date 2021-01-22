Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Acquires 122,195 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,195 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up approximately 3.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.38% of Textron worth $41,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Textron by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Textron by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 103,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 35.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 402,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 104,386 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

