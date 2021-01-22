TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $34,399.35 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $34,399.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $478,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $33,623.30.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $33,133.60.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $31,764.10.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $30,954.85.
- On Wednesday, November 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $29,763.80.
TNET stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 151,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,964. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
