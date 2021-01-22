TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $34,399.35 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $34,399.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $478,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $33,623.30.

On Wednesday, December 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $33,133.60.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $31,764.10.

On Wednesday, November 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $30,954.85.

On Wednesday, November 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $29,763.80.

TNET stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 151,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,964. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

