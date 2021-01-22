Trimble Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,828 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the typical volume of 341 call options.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,032,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 833,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 144,284 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 83.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after acquiring an additional 326,618 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of TRMB opened at $70.31 on Friday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.