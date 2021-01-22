Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) shares dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

TLLYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $1.85 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

