Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) Shares Gap Up to $770.00

Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $770.00, but opened at $832.00. Treatt plc (TET.L) shares last traded at $918.00, with a volume of 172,293 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £547.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 762.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 630.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 4.16 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Treatt plc (TET.L)’s previous dividend of $1.84. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Treatt plc (TET.L)’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, insider Daemmon Reeve bought 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.86 ($2,348.92).

Treatt plc (TET.L) Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

