Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price traded down 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.68. 33,016,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 38,324,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

RIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Transocean by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,538,791 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,283 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 44.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 877,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

