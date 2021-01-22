TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC raised TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

TSE:TA opened at C$11.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -30.08. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of C$5.32 and a 52-week high of C$11.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.74.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -45.03%.

In other TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total value of C$583,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$761,987.34. Insiders sold a total of 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 over the last ninety days.

About TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

