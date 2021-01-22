TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50. The company traded as high as C$11.23 and last traded at C$11.19, with a volume of 338740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.06.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TA. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB increased their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total value of C$583,884.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$761,987.34. Insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 over the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -45.03%.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

