Traders Purchase Large Volume of Element Solutions Put Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 596 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,069% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

In other Element Solutions news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,140,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,722,000 after purchasing an additional 697,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 185.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 60.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 332,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $401,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $17.69 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

