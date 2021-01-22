Traders Purchase Large Volume of 8X8 Call Options (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,176 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 390% compared to the typical volume of 1,464 call options.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $30,518.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,257.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,126. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in 8X8 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after buying an additional 1,403,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after buying an additional 137,342 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after buying an additional 1,341,144 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after buying an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 30,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.