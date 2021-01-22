Traders Buy Large Volume of Patterson-UTI Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,693 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,233% compared to the average daily volume of 202 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after buying an additional 7,703,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,930,000 after buying an additional 1,913,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 2,060,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,245,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 59,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 115.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

