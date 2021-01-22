Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 19,645 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,523% compared to the average daily volume of 749 call options.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 245.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 26.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $404.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

