TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

TPIC stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $892,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 59.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

