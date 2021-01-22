TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.25.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.44.

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) stock opened at C$2.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.37. The stock has a market cap of C$627.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.96.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Zabinsky acquired 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,394.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,051,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,985,404.39.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

