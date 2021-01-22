TL Private Wealth Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TL Private Wealth cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.2% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

