Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.58. Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 66,398 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.15 million, a PE ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 1.41.
About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
