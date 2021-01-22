Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.66. 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCYMY)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

