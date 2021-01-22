Tim Watts Acquires 100,000 Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) (LON:STX) Stock

Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) (LON:STX) insider Tim Watts purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Tim Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Tim Watts purchased 100,000 shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

STX stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Shield Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

