Tiaa Fsb Sells 22,396 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,396 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $39,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,409,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $99.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $101.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

