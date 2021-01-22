Tiaa Fsb Purchases 67,104 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.10% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 614,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after buying an additional 164,646 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 167,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000.

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $52.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.