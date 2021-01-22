Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $233.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.