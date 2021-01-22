thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TKAMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

