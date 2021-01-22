ThoreCoin (THR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $48,087.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $5,981.84 or 0.19531619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $518.54 million and approximately $48,087.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00052074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00126104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00292022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00071500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00072728 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.