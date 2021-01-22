THETA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $67.20 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00005951 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $1.95 billion and $67.20 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00584865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.83 or 0.04316340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

