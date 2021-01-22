TheStreet Upgrades Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.40.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $156.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.32.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.