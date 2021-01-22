TheStreet Upgrades Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) to C

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of BHAT stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
