TheStreet Upgrades Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) to C

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BHAT stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

