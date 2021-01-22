Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Caledonia Investments PLC

Caledonia Investments PLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 9.4% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after buying an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,034,000 after buying an additional 85,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $514.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $479.04 and its 200 day moving average is $448.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

