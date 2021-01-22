Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $8,375,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.14. 23,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,770. The company has a market cap of $202.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

