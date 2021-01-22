Theodore Blegen Sells 1,919 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36.

On Thursday, November 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $396.91. 164,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,835. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.99. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 120.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 53.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

