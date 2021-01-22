The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Down 10.9%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was down 10.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 1,282,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 15,399,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

Get The9 alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The9 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of The9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.