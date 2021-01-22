The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.