The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 21.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $171.28 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

