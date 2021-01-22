The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNLVF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNLVF remained flat at $$59.30 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

