The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.73 EPS

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share.

TRV traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.83. 35,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.79. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.56.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

