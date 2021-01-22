The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Trading Up 7.3%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 666,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 383,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The St. Joe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

