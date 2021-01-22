The Sandbox Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.01 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 150% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $68.01 million and approximately $674.90 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00024598 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,556,458 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

