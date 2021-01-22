The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Investment analysts at Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

